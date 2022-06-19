NewsIndia
COVID-19

Covid-19 fourth wave scare! India logs 12,899 new infections, active cases rise to 72,474

An increase of 4,366 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 10:27 AM IST

Trending Photos

​​New Delhi: India witnessed a marginal decline in its daily Covid-19 cases and reported 12,899 infections and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,24,855, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday (June 19, 2022). The active cases stand at 72,474. An increase of 4,366 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 8,518 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,26,99,363. 

The active cases account for 0.17 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.62 per cent, the ministry said. 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.89 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.50 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​196.14 crore. As many as 4,46,387 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

(With agency inputs)

