New Delhi: With 3,451 new Covid-19 infections being reported in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,31,02,194, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday (May 8, 2022). The active caseload increased to 20,635.

COVID19 | 3,451 new cases and 40 deaths recorded in India in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 20,635 pic.twitter.com/xaWvbmkdSJ — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2022

India recorded 40 new deaths in the last 24 hours. The country also reported 3,079 recoveries in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,25,57,495, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.22 per cent.

An increase of 332 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The ministry also informed that the active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.74 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.96 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.83 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 190.20 crore on Sunday at 8 am.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,60,613 Covid-19 tests being conducted in the country.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 517 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.25 million and vaccinations to over 11.33 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world`s highest number of cases and deaths at 81,858,744 and 997,503, respectively, according to the CSSE. India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,098,743.

(With agency inputs)