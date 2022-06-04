New Delhi: With 3,962 new Covid-19 infections being reported in the last 24 hours, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,31,64,544, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday (June 4, 2022). The active caseload stands at 22,416. India recorded 26 new deaths in the last 24 hours. The country also reported 2,697 recoveries in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,26,25,454, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.22 per cent.

An increase of 1,239 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The ministry also informed that the active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.74 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.89 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.77 per cent, according to the ministry.

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 193.96 crore on Saturday at 8 am.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,45,814 Covid-19 tests being conducted in the country.