COVID-19: GoM meet reviews actions for prevention and management of coronavirus

New Delhi: A high-level Group of Ministers on Wednesday (March 11) reviewed current status and actions for the prevention and management of coronavirus, following the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The GOM also evaluated the preparedness and measures taken regarding the management of Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the country, said a government statement.

A presentation of the status of the COVID-19 was made to the GOM that included information about various travel advisories in view of the evolving global situation regarding COVID-19.

As a measure of prevention, it is reiterated that as per the Travel Advisory, passengers with travel history to China, Hong Kong, Republic of Korea, Japan, Italy, Thailand, Singapore, Iran, Malaysia, France, Spain, and Germany should undergo self-imposed quarantine for a period of 14 days from the date of their arrival, and their employers should facilitate work-from-home for such employees during this period, it said.

The meeting was held under the chairpersonship of Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Hardeep S Puri, Minister of Civil Aviation, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, Nityananda Rai, MoS for Home, Mansukh Mandaviya, MoS (I/c), Ministry of Shipping, Chemicals, and Fertilisers and Ashwini Kumar Choubey, MoS, Health & Family Welfare, members of the GOM, were present.

The meeting was also attended by secretaries and other senior officials of the relevant ministries/departments.

GoM, which undertook elaborate discussions on the various other precautionary measures which may be considered in the interest of people, expressed satisfaction with the actions taken, preparedness and efforts put together by various ministries/departments and states/UTs to combat COVID-19.

Cabinet Secretary also took a meeting with secretaries of the concerned ministries, representatives from Army, ITBP, here today.

Notably, 83 passengers who arrived from Italy today are quarantined at the Army Facility at Manesar.