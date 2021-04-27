हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Gujarat imposes night curfew in 9 more cities, announces new curbs

File Photo

New Delhi: In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Gujarat government on Tuesday (April 27, 2021) decided to enforce night curfew in nine more cities and announced new curbs.

The night curfew will be imposed in Himmatnagar, Navsari, Veraval, Valsad, Porbandar, Botad, Viramgam, Chhotaudepur and Palanpur - from April 28. The number of cities in Gujarat where the night curfew has been imposed now has increased to 29.

The night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am was already in effect since April 7 in 20 cities, including Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara.

The restrictions in these 29 cities include the closure of restaurants, swimming pools, cinema halls, shopping complexes and water parks, till May 5. Beauty parlours, gardens, salons, gyms, auditoriums and malls will also remain closed in these cities.

The essential services and factories, however, will continue to function.

The Vijay Rupani-led government also announced curbs on APMCs, public transport, religious gatherings, funerals and marriage functions across the state.

Only market yards trading in vegetables and fruits will be allowed to function.

All religious places in the state will remain shut for the public, and only 20 people will be allowed at a funeral, whereas, during weddings, only 50 will be allowed.

Public transport buses across the state will function with 50 per cent capacity.

Meanwhile, Gujarat's COVID-19 tally has crossed the 5 lakh mark after 14,340 new cases were added on Monday, the highest rise in a single day so far.

The state currently has 1,21,461 active coronavirus cases.
 

