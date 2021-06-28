COVID-19: India records 46,148 fresh cases, 979 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 46,148 new COVID-19 cases and 979 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday (June 28, 2021) morning.

The country's total caseload has now increased to 3,02,79,331, while the death toll stands at 3,96,730. India's weekly positivity rate is currently at 2.81% and the daily positivity rate is at 2.94%. India still has 5,72,994 active coronavirus cases.

On the other hand, 58,578 patients recovered in the last 24 hours and took the total number of recoveries across the country to 2.93 crores.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 curbs eased in these states from today, check guidelines, relaxations, restrictions here

Earlier on Sunday, India also achieved a milestone in COVID-19 vaccination and overtook the United States in administering the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses. India has so far given 32.36 crore vaccine doses. The record came on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged everyone to overcome the COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy. In a 'Mann Ki Baat' address, PM Modi talked to a group of people from a village and asked them to dispel any fear they have regarding getting a vaccine jab.

"I have taken both doses. My Mother is almost a hundred years old, she has taken both vaccines too. Please do not believe any negative rumours relating to vaccines," PM Modi stated.

Meanwhile, an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study has found out that the COVID-19 third wave will not be as severe as the second wave that hit the country in May. The study titled ‘Plausibility of the third wave of Covid-19 in India: A mathematical modelling based analysis’, was published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research.

The study analysed mechanisms that could trigger a substantial third wave while also illustrating that it is unlikely for any such resurgence to be as large as the second wave.

"Preparedness planning for any potential future wave will benefit by drawing upon the projected numbers based on the present modelling exercise," the study said, as per a report in Times of India.

ALSO READ | New threat: Now Lambda COVID-19 variant discovered, check its symptoms and other details



Live TV