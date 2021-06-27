COVID-19 third wave will not be as severe as second: ICMR Study

New Delhi: The COVID-19 third wave will not be as severe as the second wave that hit the country in May, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) found out in a study. The study titled ‘Plausibility of the third wave of Covid-19 in India: A mathematical modelling based analysis’, was published in Indian Journal of Medical Research.

The study analysed mechanisms which could trigger a substantial third wave while also illustrating that it is unlikely for any such resurgence to be as large as the second wave. “Preparedness planning for any potential future wave will benefit by drawing upon the projected numbers based on the present modelling exercise," the study said, as per a report in Times of India.

The researchers emphasised that ramping up daily vaccinations is the only way to ‘mitigate against any eventuality’.

Meanwhile, AIIMS Chief Dr Randeep Guleria said, "Making COVID-19 vaccine available for children will be a milestone achievement and pave the way for reopening of schools and resumption of outdoor activities for them."

He said the data of phase two and three trial of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on two to 18 years age group is expected by September.

"If the Pfizer vaccine gets approval before that, then it can also be an option for children," Dr Guleria told PTI on Saturday.

The vaccine can be available for children in India around that time following approval from the drug regulator.

