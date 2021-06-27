India records 50,040 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, active cases further decline to 5.86 lakhs

New Delhi: India recorded 50,040 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Sunday (June 27, 2021) morning.

With this, the country's active caseload has declined to 5,86,403 and the active cases now constitute 1.94% of the total infections. India's weekly positivity rate currently stands at 2.91%, while the daily positivity rate has come down to 2.82%.

The country also saw 1,258 fresh COVID-19-related fatalities and the death toll has now jumped to 3,95,751.

On the other hand, nearly 58,000 people also recovered between Saturday and Sunday morning that took the total number of recoveries to 2.92 crores. India's recovery rate has now increased to 96.75%.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with top officials to review the COVID-19 situation in the country and the progress of vaccination. he directed officers to work with the states to ensure that the pace of testing does not go down as it remains a very important weapon to track and contain rising infections in any region.

PM Modi was informed that over 3.7 crore doses have been administered in the last 6 days which is more than the entire population of countries like Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Canada.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, it was also discussed that 128 districts in the country have vaccinated more than 50% of the 45+ population and 16 districts have vaccinated more than 90% of the 45+ population.

PM Modi expressed satisfaction at the rising speed of vaccinations this week and stressed that it is important to carry this momentum forward.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 32-crore landmark as more than 58.10 lakh vaccine doses were administered across the country on Saturday.

