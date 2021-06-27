'Darr hai toh nikaal dijiye': PM Narendra Modi urges nation to overcome COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (June 27, 2021) addressed the nation through 'Mann Ki Baat' and urges everyone to overcome the COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy.

During the monthly radio programme address, PM Modi talked to a group of people from a village and asked them to remove any fear they have regarding getting a vaccine jab.

"Darr hai toh nikaal dijiye," the Prime Minister told them.

"I have taken both doses. My Mother is almost a hundred years old, she has taken both vaccines too. Please do not believe any negative rumours relating to vaccines," PM Modi stated.

He said that those who are spreading rumours on vaccines, 'let them be'.

"We all will do our work and ensure people around us get vaccinated," he added.

"The threat of COVID-19 remains and we have to focus on vaccination as well as follow COVID-19 protocols," PM Modi said.

