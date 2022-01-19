COVID-19: Kerala registers 34,199 cases, 49 deaths in last 24 hours as third wave hits state

New Delhi: Kerala on Wednesday (January) 19 reported 34,199 fresh COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths in last 24 hours. With this, the active caseload in the state clocked 1,68,383 and total fatality reached 51,160 85. The state registered 8,193 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Confirming that Kerala is witnessing the third wave of COVID-19, Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Wednesday (January 19) cautioned people against the "super-spread" of the pandemic and said both Delta and Omicron variants of the virus are contributing to the ongoing unprecedented surge in daily cases.

Contrary to the first and second waves, there is rapid spread of the disease in the third wave in the beginning itself, she said at a press conference.

