COVID-19: Lockdown in Madhya Pradesh extended till April 19-22 in some areas

Bhopal: The Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday (April 10, 2021) announced that the lockdown in several cities will be extended amid a surge in coronavirus cases, which includes the commercial hub city of Indore.

Currently, the lockdown is in force in all urban areas of the state till 6 am on Monday. The lockdown in various districts has been announced from April 19 to April 22, the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora told PTI.

"Lockdown will be in force in Indore city, Rau, Mhow, Shajapur city and some districts like Ujjain, Barwani, Rajgarh and Vidisha till 6am on April 19," Rajora said.

Lockdown will be in force from April 12 till the morning of April 22 in Balaghat, Narsinghpur and Seoni districts as well as Jabalpur city, and orders under section 144 of CrPC will be issued by respective collectors soon.

The decision to extend the lockdown was taken after the Chief Minister held a meeting with district crisis management committees via video conferencing.

On Thursday, CM Chouhan announced a weekend lockdown that was imposed in all the urban areas which came in force from 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday.

"I do not want a long lockdown, this is the last option. But to break the situation a little, urban areas will remain closed in Madhya Pradesh from 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday, the lockdown will remain," said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.