New Delhi: Amid a spike in daily Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday (May 26) urged people not to lower their guard as the coronavirus has not vanished yet and asked them to continue to wear face masks to stem the transmission of the infection. “Although the number of hospitalisation (on account of coronavirus) is low, everyone should be alert and cautious as the virus has not gone away completely as yet,” the Shiv Sena chief said, as per PTI. The remarks were made during the weekly meeting of the Maharashtra cabinet in Mumbai, a statement by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

The CM also observed that the state's weekly Covid-19 positivity rate is 1.59 per cent with Mumbai and Pune logging more positivity than the state's average. Thackeray further informed in the statement that one coronavirus-infected patient is on ventilator, while 18 others are on oxygen support. He also stressed on wearing masks and getting the Covid-19 vaccine. "Mask and vaccination are necessary. At present 92.27 per cent people above the age of 18 have got the first dose of vaccination and the health department has been asked to expedite the process further," the Maharashtra CM added.

Maharashtra on Wednesday logged 470 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest daily count since March 5. Out of the total infections, Mumbai recorded 295 cases, the highest single-day count since February 12. As per the official statement, Mumbai has recorded 52.79 per cent rise in coroanvirus cases, in Palghar district it was 68.75 per cent, 27.92 per cent in Thane district and 18.52 percent in Raigad.

(With agency inputs)

