COVID-19 patient molested by doctor recovering in same room in Uttar Pradesh's Noida

A woman, recovering from coronavirus COVID-19, was allegedly molested by a doctor at Jaypee Hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Monday (July 27).

The woman is a student of Delhi University and in her complaint she has accused a 35-year-old doctor of molesting her. It is learnt that the doctor is also a COVID-19 patient and was admitted in the same isolation ward in which the woman was admitted on July 20.

Based on woman's complaint, Noida police has registered a case against the doctor at the Expressway police station under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

The doctor identified as Amrit Goyal was admitted to the hospital on July 23. Since Goyal is also a COVID-19 patient, the police has not arrested him so far. Police sources told Zee News that action will taken against the accused once he tests coronavirus negative.

The hospital administration has shifted the doctor to a different ward after they were informed about woman's complaint by the police.

It may be recalled that similar cases were reported few days ago from Aligarh and Delhi too.