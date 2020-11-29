हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Rapid antigen test made mandatory for entry into this state as cases surge

According to ANI, people coming from other states, especially from Delhi, will be checked at border check posts of Uttarakhand.

COVID-19: Rapid antigen test made mandatory for entry into this state as cases surge

Amid rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, Dehradun police has announced that people entering the state will have to undergo the rapid antigen Covid-19 test.

According to ANI, people coming from other states, especially from Delhi, will be checked at the Ashkrodi, Kulhan, and Pass Gate border check posts of the state and they will be allowed to enter the state only after undergoing the coronavirus test.

"Strict instructions have been given to cops posted on the border check posts for proper checking and keeping the full details of people coming from other states to Uttarakhand," said Arun Mohan Joshi, deputy inspector general (DIG), Dehradun, according to a report by ANI.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand capital Dehradun will see a weekly lockdown of all market places, starting from Sunday (November 29). The government, however, announced that shops selling essential items will be allowed to function as usual during the lockdown.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) bulletin, Uttarakhand has recorded 4,812 active coronavirus cases and 67,514 recoveries so far.

Meanwhile, 41,810 new coronavirus cases were recorded in India in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths in the last 24 hours stood at 496. India`s overall tally stood at 93,92,920 on Sunday, as the fatality toll touched 1,36,696, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Live TV

Currently, there are 4,53,956 active cases in the country, whereas 88,02,267 patients have been cured and discharged so far.

CoronavirusUttarakhandCOVID-19
