COVID-19 surge: Class 9, 11 exams cancelled in Delhi govt schools

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that exams for for class 9 and 11 have been cancelled for all government schools in the state. "Whatever criteria the board decides for evaluation of class 10 students, we will adopt the same for class 9 and 11 too," said the minister.

New Delhi: Class 9 and 11 exams in Delhi government schools have been cancelled in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases and the assessment criteria decided by the CBSE for class 10 students will be adopted for these two classes, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday (April 15). Sisodia announced this during a live interaction with students on suggestions for the assessment criteria for class 10 board exams which were cancelled on Wednesday by the CBSE.

Considering marks of mid-term exams, evaluation of worksheets, open-book exams and viva voices were among the suggestions received by Sisodia regarding assessment for class 10 exams. "The class 9 and 11 exams in government schools have been cancelled. Whatever criteria the board decides for evaluation of class 10 students, we will adopt the same for class 9 and 11 too," he said. "I will convey the suggestions received from the students to higher authorities including the CBSE," he added.

Asked about class 12 exams, Sisodia said, "I still feel the exams should be cancelled but the CBSE has said that it will review the situation on June 1. I request the students to be patient and not let it affect them". The CBSE on Wednesday cancelled class 10 board exams and deferred class 12 exams in view of the surge in coronavirus cases. While the situation will be reviewed in June for conducting class 12 exams, the result for class 10 will be declared on basis of an objective criteria to be decided by the board.

 

