COVID-19

Covid-19 surge has settled but can't lower our guards: NITI Aayog's Dr VK Paul

"We can see that the surge has settled, but we must also know that there are cases at a significant number. Hopefully, it will be sustained but we cannot lower our guards," Dr VK Paul. 

Covid-19 surge has settled but can't lower our guards: NITI Aayog's Dr VK Paul
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog on Friday (February 19, 2022) said that the government has invited other vaccine manufacturers to collaborate with scientists and develop vaccines in the country. 

Dr VK Paul also advised all the citizens not to lower the guard against the Covid-19 pandemic as the current surge has settled. 

"We can see that the surge has settled, but we must also know that there are cases at a significant number. Hopefully, it will be sustained but we cannot lower our guards. There should be a complete watch that we are ready for any eventuality," Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog told ANI. 

"We invited other vaccine manufacturers to collaborate with our scientists and develop vaccines on our soil. Later, they manufactured vaccines and offered us to buy them demanding sovereign immunity waiver, but this was not acceptable to the government," he added.

Additionally, earlier on Friday, while highlighting India`s fight against the Covid pandemic, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the government had denied accepting objectionable negotiation terms raised by the top vaccine manufacturers of the world for vaccine supply to the country.

Meanwhile, India`s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 174.99 crore (1,74,99,61,545) today. More than 32 lakh (32,92,516) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Friday, the health ministry in its press release stated. More than 1.86 crore (1,86,82,261) precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (HCWs, FLWs and over 60 years) for Covid-19 vaccination have been administered so far. 

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide Covid-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021.

