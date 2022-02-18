India records 25,920 new Covid-19 cases, 492 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 25,920 new Covid-19 cases, 492 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,10,905, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Friday (February 18, 2022). The active cases stand at 2,92,092.

India reports 25,920 fresh COVID cases (4,837 less cases than yesterday), 492 deaths, and 66,254 recoveries in the last 24 hours Active case: 2,92,092

Daily positivity rate: 2.07%

Daily positivity rate: 2.07%

Total recoveries: 4,19,77,238 Total vaccination: 1,74,64,99,461

A decrease of 40,826 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 66,254 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,19,77,238.

The active cases comprise 0.68 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.12 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.07 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.76 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​174.64 crore. As many as 12,54,893 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 419.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.86 million and vaccinations to over 10.30 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world`s highest number of cases and deaths at 78,274,553 and 931,504, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (42,754,315 infections and 510,413 deaths), followed by Brazil (27,940,119 infections and 642,156 deaths).

