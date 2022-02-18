हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Covid-19 vaccination

India vaccinates over 80% of its adult population against Covid

New Delhi: Over 80% of the adult population of India has successfully been vaccinated against Covid-19, informed Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday (February 18).

Sharing the feat on Twitter, Mandaviya wrote, “ India has crossed the historic figure of administering both doses of the corona vaccine to 80% of its adult population.

With the mantra of 'Sabka Prayas' under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji, the country is moving at a fast pace towards 100% immunization.”

This apart, the country is heading towards another achievement the against coronavirus pandemic.

Over 2 crore adolescents in the 15-18 years age group nationwide are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.

"Young India taking the world's largest vaccination drive to the next level! Over 2 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against #COVID19" Mandaviya tweeted.

Over 70 per cent of beneficiaries in the same age group have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, according to health ministry data.

According to the Registrar General of India (RGI), the estimated population of beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years is 7.4 crores for 2021-22.

Vaccination of children in the age group of 15-18 years began on January 3 across the country.

With the administration of over 37.86 lakh doses (37,86,806) in a span of 24 hours, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 174.64 crores, according to provisional reports till 7 am.

