COVID-19 surge: Uttar Pradesh closes all educational institutions till January 16

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday (January 9) suspended all physical classes till January 16 in the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases.

The decision was taken after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a COVID-19 review meeting in Lucknow, ANI reported. The state government has also imposed a night curfew across the state.

"In view of developing situation due to COVID-19, night curfew has been imposed in every district of Uttar Pradesh between 10 pm to 6 am. Physical classes have also been suspended in all educational institutions till January 16. Classes in online mode can continue. However, scheduled examinations can be conducted," the official statement read.

The release added, "Monitoring committees and Integrated Covid Command Centres should be fully operational. Separate numbers should be issued for home isolation, monitoring committees, ambulance and teleconsultation.”

The CM asked officials to ensure that medicine kits are available to the people as per their needs and there is adequate availability of life-saving drugs needed during the treatment of coronavirus.

He also said that special attention should be given to patients with co-morbidities, the elderly and the children suffering from infection.

Earlier, in an order dated January 4, 2022, the Uttar Pradesh government closed had closed all schools up to Class 10 till January 15 and extended the night curfew timings in all the districts from 10 pm to 6 am from January 6.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh logged 6,411 new COVID-19 cases, the State Health Department said on Saturday. Of the new infectionos, 867 cases were detected from Lucknow, 1,141 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 636 from Meerut and 683 from Ghaziabad. There are currently 18,551 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV