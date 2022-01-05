Noida, Ghaziabad shut schools, extend night curfew timings due to rising COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: In order to control the spread of COVID-19, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has shut all schools up to Class 10 and extended the night curfew timings in all the districts including Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad.

In an order on Tuesday (January 4, 2022), the Uttar Pradesh government closed all schools up to Class 10 till January 15.

The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The order also stated that in the districts where the number of coronavirus active cases exceeds 1,000, not more than 100 people will be allowed at marriage ceremonies and other events. It is, however, noteworthy that no UP district currently has more than 1,000 coronavirus infections.

The order also said that public places like gyms, spas, cinema halls, banquet halls and restaurants will operate at 50 per cent capacity.

The night curfew will now be imposed from 10 pm to 6 am from January 6.

रात्रिकालीन कोरोना कर्फ्यू रात 10 से प्रातः 06 बजे तक लागू किया जाए। यह व्यवस्था 06 जनवरी से प्रभावी कर दी जाए: #UPCM श्री @myogiadityanath जी — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) January 4, 2022

Presently, the night curfew is being implemented from 11 pm to 5 am.

No need to panic: Yogi Adityanath

The CM informed that genome sequencing has confirmed 23 cases of the Omicron variant in the state.

He also directed that it should be made mandatory for devotees coming to Prayagraj Magh Mela to produce a negative RT-PCR test report, which should not be older than 24 hours.

The chief minister said there is no need to panic.

"Alertness and caution are needed. People should be encouraged to wear masks, take vaccine and practice social distancing. This is the best first aid measure," he said.

992 new COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh recorded 992 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and the number of active cases in the state has now increased to 3,173. The highest 174 cases were found in Ghaziabad, followed by 165 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 150 in Lucknow and 102 in Meerut.

No fatality was reported in the state in the past 24 hours and the death toll currently stands at 22,916.

