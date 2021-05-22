COVID-19 transmission possible among children: Centre clarifies amid concerns

New Delhi: Amid concerns over a probable third wave of the novel coronavirus, the Centre on Saturday clarified that children are not immune from the COVID-19 infection, but the impact will be minimal.

During the press briefing of the Union health ministry, Niti Aayog (health) member VK Paul explained that COVID-19 infection among children will not generate any symptoms or there will be minimal symptoms.

"Whenever children contracted the infection then almost always symptoms are minimal, very mild disease or they are asymptomatic and because it is mild the mortality is very very less in them," he said.

Further, he clarified that children will not require hospitalisation, generally.

"We have a protocol of COVID disease among children. Protecting children from infection is equally important so that they do not become part of the transmission chain and the minimum risk which they face that risk they should bear brunt of so COVID appropriate behaviour is applicable in children too specially those who are mobile over 10 years of age," he said.

"However, the task is to make sure that they do not become part of the chain through which the disease spreads among people," Paul said.

As second wave is gradually coming under control concerns have been raised over a possible third wave. It has also been apprehended that this possible third wave may impact children.

Recently in a meeting with state and district officials, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked them to compile data on the COVID-19 transmission and severity among youth and children.

India reported over 2.57 lakh fresh cases and almost 4,200 deaths on Saturday, as per Health Ministry data.