COVID-19: UGC Chairman DP Singh writes to Vice-Chancellors, Principals, urges them to take suitable welfare measures for students and teachers

New Delhi: In view of the second wave of coronavirus in the country, the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman on Monday (May 10, 2021) wrote to the Vice-Chancellors of all Universities and Principals of all colleges and said that everyone should stay together to overcome this crisis.

He urged them to continue their efforts and reinforce support to students, teachers, staff, officers and other stakeholders to keep people in good health, safe and informed in these difficult times.

"These challenging times demand that we remain sensitive to the problems and needs of our stakeholders and extend our best possible support and help to overcome such unprecedented situation," UGC Chairman DP Singh wrote.

He also reiterated the following measures to be undertaken by all the HEIs in the 'present times for a better tomorrow':

• Constituting COVID Task Force and help lines.

• Promoting COVID appropriate behaviour including sanitization, wearing a mask, washing hands with soap repeatedly, maintaining social distancing, testing tracing of suspected cases and appropriate treatment.

• Arranging for Counsellors and Mentors for mental health, psychosocial support and well-being of all stakeholders.

• Motivating everyone to engage in activities for physical and mental fitness while staying at home.

• Encouraging stakeholders to participate in vaccination drives to protect themselves, their friends and family.

• Creating a team of well-informed trained volunteers in life skills including NCC and NSS, for extending help and support.

• Taking suitable welfare measures for students, teachers, staff. officers and other stakeholders.

• Ensuring that the initiatives must seek to reach those at greatest risk of being left behind -- people in emergencies and crises. and those who are differently-abled.

"We must come forward and stand firmly united against COVID-19 Pandemic with a strong sense of responsibility and collectively help the people in distress," Singh wrote.