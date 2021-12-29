Covid-19 vaccine must to enter malls, restaurants: States across India implement curbs - 5 points

New Delhi: On Wednesday, the country's capital and commercial capital - Delhi and Mumbai - witnessed a massive rise in Covid-19 cases, even as they and the rest of the country witnessed a rise in Omicron tally as well. Mumbai recorded 2,510 new cases in the last 24 hours, a 82% rise in one day. Whereas Delhi, with 923 new cases, saw a 86% spike in cases from yesterday.

Apart from Delhi and Mumbai, here are some other restrictions imposed by cities and states. While some have made Covid jabs mandatory for public life from next year, others are demanding mandatory vaccination certificates or Covid-19 negative RT-PCR tests to be a part of the upcoming New Year festivities.

- Full vaccination certificate or negative COVID certificate not older than 72 hours is required for entry into Dehradun, said District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar.

- Rajasthan Cabinet decides to make COVID vaccination mandatory for entry into public places after January 31; to strictly enforce night curfew. Malls and other commercial establishments are allowed to remain open till 10 pm every day.

- Only fully vaccinated people will be permitted at public places such as markets, malls, hotels, and cinema halls in Punjab with effect from January 15, according to a state government order. The government ordered private and public sector banks, hotels, bars, restaurants, malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls, gyms, and fitness centres to allow only fully vaccinated adults.

- Only those who have taken both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine will be allowed to participate in the New Year celebrations at hotels and other venues in Hyderabad, it was announced on Wednesday. City Police Commissioner CV Anand on Wednesday issued guidelines for the organisers of New Year parties in hotels, clubs and pubs.

- Goa government has announced new restrictions to contain Covid-19 spread. Casinos, cinema halls, auditoriums, river cruises, water parks and entertainment parks to operate at maximum of 50% capacity. Fully vaccinated or those possessing negative COVID certificate to get entry into the state.

Live TV