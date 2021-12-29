Omicron scare: Maharashtra govt issues guidelines on New Year celebrations - what's allowed, what's not

Mumbai: Amid a rising Omicron scare, the Maharashtra government has issued guidelines regarding the upcoming New Year's celebrations. The aim is to restrict festivities, so as to minimise chances of spread of Covid-19.

The guideline issued by the Home Ministry of the Government of Maharashtra makes these points:

- Restrictions on organizing programmes for the celebration of New Year

- For open ground programmes, 25% occupancy is allowed

- Only 50% occupancy is allowed in halls or closed auditorium

- Fireworks ban

- Prohibition on crowd gathering on the streets on New Year's eve or Jan 1

- Beaches, gardens, roads should not be congested

- Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu Chowpatty should not be crowded

- People above 60 years of age and below 10 years of age should not leave their homes on the night of December 31

Earlier, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday (December 29) expressed concern over the rise in the number of fresh as well as active Covid-19 cases in the state, and termed it as an "alarming situation". The Health Minister urged people and authorities to exercise caution.

On Tuesday (December 28), Maharashtra reported 2,172 fresh coronavirus cases, up by 50% from 1,426 infections recorded a day before, and 22 new deaths, the health department earlier said. With these additions, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 66,61,486, while the death toll increased to 1,41,476, as per official statement.

