COVID-19: Who will get vaccine first in India? States share distribution plans - Details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (November 24) held meeting with chief ministers of 8 worst-affected states by COVID-19 and during the meeting the states informed PM Modi that they are taking steps to distribute COVID-19 vaccine once it gets available in India. Most of the chief ministers informed the prime minister that they are preparing a robust cold chain infrastructure and some said they have already launched the process to identify people who will get the shot first.

During the meeting, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan informed the chief ministers that the Centre plans to vaccinate front line health workers in the first stage, followed by police personnel and sanitation workers and then those above 50 years of age. The persons with comorbidity will be vaccinated in the fourth stage. Bhushan directed the chief ministers to provide database of people in these four categories.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that each state has been instructed by the Centre to set up a committee under the chairmanship of the CM and the task of this committee will be to prepare a road map to provide vaccines in every district and village. “Vaccine delivery will be linked to a digital id,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also attended the meeting and he informed PM Modi that BJP-led government in the state was setting up a cold chain maintenance infrastructure.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot informed PM Modi that his state is one among the two states in India which was doing 100% COVID-19 testing by RT-PCR method. Gehlot added that testing has increased from 18,000 samples per day to over 30,000. Gehlot said that Rajasthan has already prepared the database of health workers to be administered the Covid vaccine.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that a task force had been set up in the state to manage the vaccination drive. “We have been in touch with Adar Poonawala of Serum Institute, which is producing the shot for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. However, there needs to be clarity about the vaccination programme in terms of availability, quantum, side effects, cost and the distribution of the vaccine. Our task force will deliberate on all these aspects in the state,” he said.

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami said three committees have been set up in the state for smooth implementation of vaccination. EPS added that a database of Covid front line workers was also being prepared.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said her state was all geared up for a Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Live TV

“West Bengal is fully prepared with trained man power and required infrastructure, including cold chains for the vaccination programme. We are ready to work with the Centre and other stake holders to ensure speedy vaccination drive for every one as soon as the vaccine is available,” CM Banerjee said.