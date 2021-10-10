हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

COVID-19: With 18,166 new coronavirus infections, India sees lowest one-day rise in 214 days

The country's active caseload has now dropped to its lowest in 208 days and currently stands at 2,30,971. 

COVID-19: With 18,166 new coronavirus infections, India sees lowest one-day rise in 214 days
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: India reported 18,166 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, its lowest one-day rise in 214 days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday (October 10, 2021). The country's total tally of COVID-19 cases has now increased to 3,39,53,475, while the active count has dropped to 2,30,971, the lowest in 208 days. 

"Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 daily new cases that are being reported for 105 consecutive days now," the Health Ministry said.

On the other hand, 214 fresh fatalities and 23,624 recoveries were also registered between Saturday and Sunday morning. While the death toll now stands at 4,50,589, the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic has climbed to 3,32,71,915. India's recovery rate is currently at 97.99%, its highest since March 2020.

This is to be noted that the total number of deaths majorly includes 1,39,514 from Maharashtra, 37,875 from Karnataka, 35,768 from Tamil Nadu, 26,173 from Kerala, 25,088 from Delhi, 22,896 from Uttar Pradesh and 18,894 from West Bengal. As per the health ministry, more than 70 per cent of the COVID-19-related deaths have occurred due to comorbidities.

Meanwhile, with the administration of 66,85,415 coronavirus vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the landmark of 94 crores and stands at 94,70,10,175. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19Coronaviruscovid-19 india
Next
Story

Why is Congress high command silent?: Mayawati on Dalit man’s killing in Rajasthan

Must Watch

PT2M43S

Will there be 'talk' in India-China through talks?