COVID-19: With 18,166 new coronavirus infections, India sees lowest one-day rise in 214 days

New Delhi: India reported 18,166 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, its lowest one-day rise in 214 days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday (October 10, 2021). The country's total tally of COVID-19 cases has now increased to 3,39,53,475, while the active count has dropped to 2,30,971, the lowest in 208 days.

"Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 daily new cases that are being reported for 105 consecutive days now," the Health Ministry said.

#Unite2FightCorona ➡️ India's Active Caseload (2,30,971) constitute 0.68% of Total Cases. pic.twitter.com/zNHL5ONQbr — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) October 10, 2021

On the other hand, 214 fresh fatalities and 23,624 recoveries were also registered between Saturday and Sunday morning. While the death toll now stands at 4,50,589, the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic has climbed to 3,32,71,915. India's recovery rate is currently at 97.99%, its highest since March 2020.

This is to be noted that the total number of deaths majorly includes 1,39,514 from Maharashtra, 37,875 from Karnataka, 35,768 from Tamil Nadu, 26,173 from Kerala, 25,088 from Delhi, 22,896 from Uttar Pradesh and 18,894 from West Bengal. As per the health ministry, more than 70 per cent of the COVID-19-related deaths have occurred due to comorbidities.

Meanwhile, with the administration of 66,85,415 coronavirus vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the landmark of 94 crores and stands at 94,70,10,175.

#Unite2FightCorona ➡️ India's Recovery Rate currently at 97.99%. ➡️ India's Cumulative Recoveries over 3.32 Cr (3,32,71,915). pic.twitter.com/hS9g4V6S0u — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) October 10, 2021

Live TV