Covid data fraud: Narendra Modi, Priyanka Chopra’s names feature in the list of vaccinated people in Bihar’s Arwal

A case of Covid-19 data fraud has come to light in Bihar’s Arwal district. Prominent names such as Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Amit Shah and Priyanka Chopra have been featured in a list of Covid vaccinated people. RJD Arwal posted the list on Twitter.

Later, the local administration took action on two data operators after the news circulated everywhere.

NDTV quoted Arwal District Magistrate J Priyadarshini as saying, “This is a very serious matter. We are trying so hard to ramp up testing and vaccination and then such irregularities are happening. Not just in Karpi, we will look at all healthcare centres. An FIR will be lodged, we will take action and set a standard.”

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said that 85 per cent of India’s eligible adult population has received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

READ | Narendra Modi-Vladimir Putin meet in Delhi: 7 things they discussed

"Another Day, Another Milestone. 85% of the eligible population inoculated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. With PM Narendra Modi ji’s mantra of ‘Sabka Prayas’, India is marching ahead strongly in the fight against Covid-19," he said in a tweet.

बिहार की स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था कितनी चौपट और बेहूदा है, उसका ये एक ताज़ा उदाहरण है। कॉलम की आँकड़े पूरा करने के लिए ये लोग फर्ज़ी नाम ऐड करते हैं। जो अमेरिका में हैं, उनका वैक्सीनेशन नाम बिहार के अरवल में है। बिहार की स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था अमंगलकारी है। ख़ैर, बिहार में गाँजा भी Ban हो। pic.twitter.com/ANqA6TQVoW — RJD Arwal (@arwal_rjd) December 6, 2021

Over 50 per cent of India’s eligible adult population has also been vaccinated with both doses.

India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 127.93 crore as per provisional reports on Monday morning. A total of 24,55,911 vaccine doses have been administered through 1,32,86,429 sessions in the last 24 hours, said the Health Ministry on Monday.

A total of 11,69,97,622 people above the age of 60 years have been administered with the first dose of Covid vaccine so far in the country, while 8,21,86,280 people in this age group have been administered both the doses.

(With inputs from IANS)

Live TV