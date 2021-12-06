Narendra Modi-Vladimir Putin meet in Delhi: 7 things they discussed

New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin at the 21st India-Russia in Delhi's Hyderabad House. They talked about various topics and discussed the geo-political issues of immediate concern.

Here's what happened during the meeting:

--Putin described India as a great power, a friendly nation and a time-tested friend

--India and Russia echoed common concerns over terrorism, drug trafficking and organised crimes.

--Putin expressed concern over the developments in Afghanistan and said India and Russia will continue to coordinate on major challenges facing the region.

--Modi said Putin's second visit abroad during the Covid-19 pandemic reflected his personal commitment to the India-Russia ties.

--Putin referred to growing cooperation between India and Russia in areas of environment, trade and investment and high technology.

--The summit talks took place hours after the foreign and defence ministers of the two countries held their inaugural '2+2' dialogue.

--Putin flew into India on a short visit for the summit.

(With inputs from agencies)

