Covid Update: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to hold review meeting with IMA today

According to the Ministry, the objective of the exercise is to ensure the operational readiness of these health facilities for the management of COVID, details below.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 11:23 AM IST|Source: ANI
New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday. The IMA informed that Mandaviya would hold the meeting via video conferencing at 4 pm regarding the Covid-19 situation and preparedness. On Saturday, Mandaviya said that the government has been working to control the spread of Covid-19 and urged the people to wear masks and follow appropriate covid behavior."We are working in alert mode to control the spread of Covid-19 and are conducting environmental, sewage, and human surveillance.

Virus RNA was found in the sewage samples in Delhi and Mumbai," Mandaviya had said. He further urged the people to wear masks, avoid crowded places and follow Covid-appropriate behavior. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday decided to hold mock drills at all health facilities across the country on December 27 in the wake of the COVID alarm due to a surge in infection in many countries. This is to ensure readiness in the availability of oxygen support, and ICU beds among other preparedness measures in case of a surge of COVID cases in India.

According to the Ministry, the objective of the exercise is to ensure the operational readiness of these health facilities for the management of COVID. Detailing the focus on the parameters during the mock drills, it said that the main focus will be on the bed capacities including isolation, oxygen-supported, and ICU beds at the health facilities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday (December 22) to assess the COVID-19 situation in the country and cautioned against complacency while laying stress on testing and strengthening the surveillance measures, especially at international airports.

He emphasized COVID-appropriate behavior at all times, especially in view of the upcoming festive season, including wearing masks in crowded public places. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Miniter Mansukh Mandaviya, and NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Parameswaran Iyer were among others who participated in the meeting. (ANI)
 

