हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Covid vaccination, including precaution doses, to be delayed by 3 months after recovery: Centre

Union Health Ministry said requests have been received from various quarters for guidance in regard to the administration of precaution dose to the eligible persons having Covid illness.

Covid vaccination, including precaution doses, to be delayed by 3 months after recovery: Centre
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Centre Friday said that Covid-19 vaccination, including precaution doses, for individuals having lab test proven coronavirus infection will be deferred by three months after recovery.

In a letter to all states and union territories, Union Health Ministry Additional Secretary Vikas Sheel said that requests have been received from various quarters for guidance in regard to the administration of precaution dose to the eligible persons having Covid illness.

"Please note that: -In case of individuals having lab test proven SARS-2 COVID-19 illness, all Covid vaccination including Precaution dose to be deferred by 3 months after recovery," he said.

"I request you to kindly direct the concerned officials to take note," Sheel said in the letter.

The suggestion is based on scientific evidence and the recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, he said.

COVID-19 vaccination of adolescents aged 15 to 18 years started from January 3, and the administration of precaution dose for Health Care Workers (HCWS), Front Line Workers (FLWs) and persons aged 60 years and above with co-morbidities has started from January 10.

The prioritisation and sequencing of this precaution dose is based on the completion of nine months, ie, 39 weeks from the date of administration of the 2nd dose.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCovid-19 vaccinationprecaution dose
Next
Story

India records over 3.37 lakh new Covid-19 cases, Omicron tally crosses 10,000-mark

Must Watch

PT1M52S

Zee Top 10: Amit Shah will visit Kairana in western UP