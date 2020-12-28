COVID vaccine dry run in 4 states, Ind-Aus 2nd Test Day 3: Read top 5 news of the day

India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3: India all out for 326, take 131-run lead



(Steve Smith drops Ajinkya Rahane catch during the 2nd Test match of series; ANI photo)

Ravindra Jadeja scored his half-century as India were all out for 326 at lunch against Australia on the third day of the second Test here on Monday. Australian ace pace bowler Mitchell Starc used short-ball effectively to dismiss Ravindra Jadeja. The southpaw returned to the pavilion after scoring 57 runs. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane was run-out after scoring 112 runs. India have now taken a lead of over 100 runs and are looking to add a bit more to take total control of the match.

Dry run of vaccination exercise begins in 4 states





(People wearing mask amid concern over the spread of coronavirus; PTI Photo)

India registered the lowest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases in nearly six months at 18,732, while it is set to hold a two-day dry run from Monday in four states - Punjab, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, for its proposed ambitious vaccination drive likely to kick off in January. The exercise will include necessary data entry in Co-WIN, an online platform for monitoring of vaccine delivery, testing receipt and allocation, deployment of team members, mock drill of session sites with test beneficiaries, the Union Health Ministry said.

Congress' 136th Foundation Day celebrations today





(Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury; ANI photo)

Congress will on Monday observe the 136th foundation day of the party through various campaigns. The flag of the party will be hoisted at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters on the occasion. Tiranga Yatra and Selfie with Tiranga are two campaigns that the party has launched apparently to engage with people on nationalism plank on this day.

PM Narendra Modi to flag-off India's first driverless train



(PM Modi to inaugurate driverless train at 11 am via video conferencing; IANS Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the country's first-ever driverless train on Delhi Metro's Magenta Line (Janakpuri West – Botanical Garden) on Monday (December 28). He will also inaugurate the fully operational National Common Mobility Card service on the Airport Express Line at 11 am via video conferencing.

Cold wave to hit Delhi, snowfall predicted in J&K, Himachal Pradesh



(Woman wrapped her child in a blanket in the cold and foggy morning; ANI photo)

While the minimum temperature in the national capital rose slightly on Sunday, the IMD said the relief will be short-lived as cold and dry northerly and northwesterly winds from the western Himalayas may bring the minimum temperature in north India down by 3-5 degrees Celsius from Monday. The department predicted snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today.