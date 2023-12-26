CPI(M) To Skip Ram Temple Inauguration Ceremony, Says ‘It’s Not Right’; BJP Hits Back

In a significant move, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has announced its rejection of an invitation to the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya is all decked up to host scores of people from across the country for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir on January 22.

“Our party will not attend the ceremony. Although we respect all religious beliefs that are practised in India, Bhartiya Janata Party has linked Ram Mandir with politics. We do not support the politicisation of religion as it is not right,” CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat said.

#WATCH | Delhi: CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat says, "Our party will not attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya...We respect the religious beliefs but they are connecting a religious programme with politics...This is the politicization of a religious… pic.twitter.com/K7EoNZnhxL — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2023

"Politics and religion must be separated and kept at a distance. Mixing them only advances the RSS agenda. When religion is used as a political weapon or a tool to advance an idea or agenda, it loses respect," she added.

Meanwhile, security in the sacred town has been heightened ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate Ayodhya’s first airport on December 30.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, similarly announced his absence from the grand event.

He said, “As far as the Indian Constitution and the Supreme Court are concerned they have very clearly said that the state shall not profess any particular religion or have any religious affiliation,” adding that the inauguration ceremony is being converted into a state-sponsored event.

#WATCH | On Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury says, "I've not told anybody anything so far. Nripendra Mishra was escorted by a VHP leader who came and gave me the invitation...Religion is a personal choice of every… pic.twitter.com/tfwkQe5Xsw — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2023

In a reprisal, BJP’s Meenakshi Lekha said, “An invitation has been sent to all. Only those people will show up who have been called by Lord Ram.”

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi says, "...The invitations have been sent to all. Those called by lord Ram will only reach (Ayodhya, for Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple) https://t.co/1YawlSfT3c pic.twitter.com/5fTgTezDgi — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2023

Apart from this, some members of the saffron party have been urging Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) not to invite leaders from the Samajwadi Party as they are the “killers of Ram devotees.”

The Ram Temple, spread over an area of 71 acres, will have the idol of Ram Lalla on the ground floor and will be consecrated by PM Modi.