close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Air India

Crack found on Air India aircraft's door after it lands in San Francisco

An Air India spokesperson has said that local aircraft repair agencies in San Francisco have been contacted to repair the door.

Crack found on Air India aircraft&#039;s door after it lands in San Francisco
Photo courtesy: ANI

The door of an Air India aircraft was found with a small crack at its bottom after it had safely landed in San Francisco recently.

News agency ANI reported that AI flight number 183 landed at the San Francisco and once all passengers and crew members had disembarked, a routine inspection of the Boeing B777 was carried out. It was during this inspection that a sizeable crack was found on the right bottom corner of one of the entry doors.

The entry doors of every plane are meant to completely seal the cabin and any such cracks can lead to a loss in pressure inside. It is possible that in this instance, the crack was not deep enough for it to have any impact on cabin pressure.

Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar, meanwhile, has said that local aircraft repair agencies have already been contacted to repair the door. In case they are either unable to provide a satisfactory fix, men and material may be dispatched from India to carry out repair work, he said.

Tags:
Air India
Next
Story

No decision taken on 3-language norm: Union Minister Sadananda Gowda

Must Watch

PT3M1S

Top 25 News: Watch top 25 news stories of the day, 03rd June, 2019