Crackdown On Narcotics Continues, Anantnag Police Attaches Commercial Complex Worth Crores In Bijbhara

In a significant blow to drug traffickers, the Bijbehara Police have attached a commercial complex valued at over Rs.2 crores, belonging to the late Abdul Rashid Dar of Tulkhan Bijbehara. The property was identified as being acquired through the illicit drug trade, specifically the trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

The attached properties include a commercial building constructed at a prime location on NHW 44 at Semthan Bijbehara, covering an area of 5 kanals and 12 marlas under Survey No. 291 Min. The individual was involved in Case FIR No. 210/2020 under Section 8/15-29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, registered at Bijbehara Police Station.

In September 2020, an underground room in the compound of the deceased Abdul Rashid Dar was discovered containing a substantial quantity of contraband substances, presumably poppy straw (fukki) packed in gunny bags and plastic barrels.

The investigation revealed that the deceased had acquired this contraband substance from illegal sources and stored it for further illicit sale to the local youth, thereby promoting drug addiction and illegal trade. A total of 126 gunny bags weighing 2600 kgs and 60 plastic barrels (1395 kgs) of the contraband substance were recovered from the spot.

Anantnag Police have taken firm action against drug peddling by attaching the commercial complex constructed with illegally acquired money. This action is intended to send a strong message to those involved in drug trafficking, said police in a handout.