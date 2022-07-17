CRPF officer killed in terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

Srinagar: A CRPF Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was killed after terrorists attacked joint forces at Gangoo crossing of Pulwama district South Kashmir. ADGP Kashmir said that ASI of 182 BN CRPF succumbed to his injuries soon after he was shifted to nearby hospital in a critical condition. Soon after the attack, the whole area was cordoned off to nab the attackers.

Kashmir zone police tweeted, “Terrorists fired upon Naka party at Gangoo Crossing Pulwama from nearby Apple orchard. In this terror incident 01 CRPF personnel ASI Vinod Kumar got seriously injured. He was shifted to hospital for treatment where he attained martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Search in progress.”



It's the second such type of attack in Kashmir on security checkpoints by terrorists. Earlier on July 12, terrorists attacked a police checkpoint at Lal Bazar Srinagar where one assistant sub-inspector was martyred, and two policemen got injured.

ALSO READ: Jammu and Kashmir: Soldier shoots dead colleague in Poonch, kills self later



