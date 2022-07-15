NewsIndia
FRATRICIDE

Jammu and Kashmir: Soldier shoots dead colleague in Poonch, kills self later

The soldier who shot dead one of his colleagues and injured two others later killed himself in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau
  • An Army officer killed another jawan in the Surankote area around 5.30 am today.
  • The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

New Delhi: In a case of fratricide, a soldier shot dead a fellow jawan and later took his own life in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday (July 15). As per PTI, Naik Imtiyaz Ahmed had a fight with Sepoy Ibrar during a road opening party (RoP) exercise in the Surankote area around 5.30 am, following which Ahmed shot and killed Ibrar on the spot and injured two other soldiers. 

Later, Ahmed shot himself in the stomach with his service weapon and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. 

The injured soldiers have been admitted to a hospital. A court of inquiry (CoI) has been ordered into the incident, sources told PTI. The Jammu and Kashmir police has registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

(With agency inputs)

