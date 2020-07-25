हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

CRPF sub-inspector kills colleague, commits suicide in Delhi's Lodhi Estate

The incident is said to have taken place at 10:30 pm at the government accommodation at Tughlaq Road in Delhi's Lodhi Estate area. 

CRPF sub-inspector kills colleague, commits suicide in Delhi&#039;s Lodhi Estate
Play

New Delhi: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sub-inspector killed another CRPF inspector and then committed suicide in Delhi's posh Lodhi Estate area late on Friday (July 24) night.

According to reports, on Friday night, CRPF sub-inspector Karnail Singh and inspector Dashrath Singh got into an argument after which the former took out his service weapon and fired at the latter. The sub-inspector then shoots himself with the same weapon. Investigation revealed that there was a tussle between the two that escalated on Friday night. 

The incident is said to have taken place at 10:30 pm at the government accommodation at Tughlaq Road in Delhi's Lodhi Estate area. 

Police, after receiving a PCR call, arrived at the scene immediately and found two CRPF personnel dead on the spot. 

The 61 Lodhi Estate mansion is allotted to the Home Ministry.

Tags:
DelhiCRPF murderLodhi EstateTughlaq RoadmurdercrimeSub-inspector
Next
Story

Railways spent Rs 2,142 crore on Shramik Specials, generated Rs 429 crore revenue: Data
  • 12,87,945Confirmed
  • 30,601Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M1S

UP CM Yogi visit Ayodhya on Saturday to take stock of preparations for Ram temple Bhoomi Pujan