CRPF sub-inspector kills colleague, commits suicide in Delhi's Lodhi Estate

New Delhi: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sub-inspector killed another CRPF inspector and then committed suicide in Delhi's posh Lodhi Estate area late on Friday (July 24) night.

According to reports, on Friday night, CRPF sub-inspector Karnail Singh and inspector Dashrath Singh got into an argument after which the former took out his service weapon and fired at the latter. The sub-inspector then shoots himself with the same weapon. Investigation revealed that there was a tussle between the two that escalated on Friday night.

The incident is said to have taken place at 10:30 pm at the government accommodation at Tughlaq Road in Delhi's Lodhi Estate area.

Police, after receiving a PCR call, arrived at the scene immediately and found two CRPF personnel dead on the spot.

The 61 Lodhi Estate mansion is allotted to the Home Ministry.