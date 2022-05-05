CUET 2022: UGC extends CUET registration deadline till May 22, check details

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended the deadline to apply for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 till May 22. This was announced by the UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar who said the last date to apply for CUET 2022 for admissions to various undergraduate programmes in central, private, state and deemed universities has been extended till 5 PM, on May 22.

Jagadesh Kumar added that the candidates can apply at the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

"We are extending the last date for application submission for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) up to 22-05-2022. We hope that this will provide additional opportunities for the students to apply for CUET. Wish you all good luck," M Jagadesh tweeted.

We are extending the last date for application submission for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) up to 22-05-2022. We hope that this will provide additional opportunity to the students to apply for CUET. Wish you all good luck.

More details at https://t.co/2ZP0CCtbco pic.twitter.com/iJ3sBzggxP — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) May 5, 2022

Earlier, CUET 2022 registration window was scheduled to close tomorrow, May 6.

Steps to fill the CUET application form 2022: -

-Visit the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

-Click on the ‘Register’ tab.

-Enter the valid email Id, active mobile number and personal details to complete the registration process.

-Fill the application form with personal, academic and contact details.

-Upload the documents in the format and size prescribed by the NTA.

-Pay the application fee in online mode.

-Preview and submit the application form for future reference.

CUET entrance exam 2022 will be conducted in the first and second week of July by NTA.