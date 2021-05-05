Curfew in Uttar Pradesh extended till May 10 amid COVID-19 spurt

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday (May 5) extended the lockdown-like restrictions till May 10 in view of the massive upswing in COVID-19 cases.

The ‘corona curfew’ will now be enforced till 7 am on May 10.

"The corona curfew from Friday 8 pm to Tuesday 7 am, which was extended on May 3 for 48 hours and is in force till May 6 till 7 am has been further extended till Monday (May 10) 7 am," an official spokesman was quoted as saying by PTI. He added that further decision to extend the curfew will be taken on Sunday.

All shops and establishments will now remain closed till Monday 7 am. All essential services and vaccination drive has been exempted from this curfew.

Earlier on May 3, the curfew was extended till 7 am on May 6. On April 29, the state government had announced that weekend lockdowns will include Mondays as well.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh recorded 25,858 new daily cases and 352 fatalities on Tuesday, as per official government data. The active COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,72, 568 and the death toll mounted to 13,798 in the state.

(With PTI inputs)

