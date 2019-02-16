हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Curfew to continue in Jammu, authorities to take call in evening after assessment of situation

The mobile internet suspension started on Friday.

Curfew to continue in Jammu, authorities to take call in evening after assessment of situation

Curfew imposed in Jammu and Kashmir was not relaxed on Saturday two days after 40 CRPF personnel were martyred in a suicide attack on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Pulwama by a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist, although authorities claim the situation was under control.

Jammu DC Ramesh Kumar said that after assessing the situation the administration and authorities will take a call by evening on the curfew extension.

"Curfew was imposed yesterday, no casualties were reported. The situation is under control but as a precautionary measure, we have continued with the curfew. We will decide whether to continue it or not by evening, after assessing the situation," said DC Ramesh Kumar.

The mobile internet suspension started on Friday.

Speed of fixedline broadband connections have also been slashed to prevent any form of amplification of the situation given the fact that anti-social elements could upload inflammatory pictures and comments on social media to disrupt peace in the city.

Curfew was imposed on Friday when miscreants torched and damaged several vehicles that carried registration numbers belonging to the Kashmir region.

The Army was immediately called out to assist the civil administration to restore order in the city.

Curfew was initially imposed in some vulnerable areas, but was later extended to the entire city as tension mounted in the wake of violence against a particular section of the society.

The authorities met with important citizens belonging to different communities on Friday to seek their help in bringing the city back to normal.

