Custom seizes over 2 kgs of heroin at Jaipur International Airport

Jaipur: A Kenyan national lady passenger of age 33 who arrived from Sharjah on Sunday (December 19) was intercepted by the custom officials on the basis of Look Out Notice (LOC) received from the Immigration Officials.

As per the LOC, the Pax had provided the same reference mobile number in the Visa application as provided by 2 other Uganda lady passengers who were intercepted by Customs Officials at Delhi Airport on December 13, 2021 with 12.9 KG Heroin worth Rs 90 Crore.

On suspicion of being part of a syndicate involved in smuggling of Narcotic/ Psychotropic drugs, the baggage of the Pax was thoroughly checked, by emptying the contents of the plastic suitcase of the Pax and conducting its X-ray examination.

The empty suitcase appeared to be heavier than usual. X-ray examination of the suitcase revealed the presence of some organic material in lump/powder form.

A thorough physical examination of the said suitcase revealed the presence of false bottoms on the upper and lower sides of the suitcase which were cut open to reveal the presence of two big paper envelopes, one each neatly stuck on both sides using a strong adhesive.

On examination, the paper envelopes were found to contain whitish (off-white) coloured substance which was in the mixed form of small lumps / granules and powder, and Preliminary testing using the Drug-Detection (DD) Kit revealed the substance to be Heroin.

The heroin has been seized Pax has been detained and further investigation is under progress.

