Cyclone Remal Update Today: Rains Arrive In Bengal Ahead Of Landfall, IMD Issues Warning

Cyclone Remal Update: The coastal region of West Bengal today started receiving rains induced by the Cyclonic storm Remal. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of high waves of around 1.5 feet. The IMD issued a severe warning for Bengal's northeastern region and coastal Bangladesh. The cyclone is likely to make its landfall in Bengal this evening and then it will move towards Bangladesh. A strong wind of up to 135 kmph is likely in the region. Fishermen have been warned to stay away from the coastal areas.

"Cyclonic Storm RemaL over North BoB intensified to Severe Cyclonic Storm about 270km SSE of Sagar Islands(WB). To move northwards, intensify further and cross Bangladesh and adj West Bengal coasts by midnight today as Severe Cyclonic Storm with max wind speed of 110-120 kmph," said the IMD.

The Remal cyclone is likely to cross Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Island and Khepupara by tonight. As per the IMD, the cyclone's formation was initiated by a low-pressure system over the southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal, which has since intensified into Cyclone Remal.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Airport Authority and Syama Prasad Mukherjee have announced to suspend operations till the cyclone's impact subsides. “In view of Cyclone Remal’s impact on the coastal region of West Bengal, including Kolkata, a meeting was held with the stakeholders and it has been decided to suspend the flight operations from 1200 IST on May 26 to 0900 IST on May 27, due to predicted heavy winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall at Kolkata,” Kolkata Airport Authority said in a statement.

The NDRF said that its teams are fully geared up to tackle the cyclone. "We are fully prepared for the cyclone. If the cyclone hits here, our soldiers are ready to deal with every kind of disaster...Our team is ready for tree falling or flood rescue etc...We are ready to deal with every situation," said.

The primary regions affected are West Bengal, Coastal Bangladesh, Tripura, and some other parts of northeastern states. IMD continues to monitor the cyclone's progression and will provide updates as necessary. The current warning is in effect until May 28, but it may be extended if the situation requires.