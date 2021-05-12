Cyclone 'Tauktae' forms over Arabian Sea likely to intensify by May 16: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday (May 11, 2021) issued a forecast about a low-pressure area which is forming over the Arabian Sea and warned that it may intensify into a cyclone by May 16.

The weather department stated that the low-pressure area is very likely to form over the southeast Arabian Sea around May 14 and likely to intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm over the east-central Arabian Sea around May 16, and continue to move north-northwestwards.

Further, the weather agency suggests there is also the possibility of the storm changing its course towards Kutch and South Pakistan. If it does, then coastal Gujarat will be hit by the cyclone on May 17 or 18.

As per IMD, areas like Lakshadweep, the coast of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra are likely to be impacted. The name ‘Tauktae’ has been given by Myanmar and if it reaches the Indian coast, it will be India’s first cyclonic storm of this year 2021.

The Coast Guard of Karnataka issued instructions to fishing boats to not venture out inot the sea in the wake of forecast from IMD. The ICG Ships and CG Dornier aircrafts on patrol also relayed the weather warning to fishermen at sea to return to nearest shores.

The cyclone could adversely disrupt daily life at a time when the country is already battling a second wave of COVID-19.