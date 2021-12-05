हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cylone Jawad

Cylone Jawad to weaken further into a depression shortly, hit Puri in afternoon

The cyclonic storm lay centered about 200 km south of Gopalpur at 11:30 PM on December 4. 

Boats anchored ashore following the preparation against Cyclone Jawad in Puri on Saturday (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the Cyclone Jawad is going to weaken into a Depression on Sunday (December 5, 2021) morning and will reach Odisha coast near Puri in the afternoon.

The IMD had earlier issued 'red warning' (heavy to very heavy rainfall) at one or two places in Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts, orange warning (be prepared-heavy to very heavy rainfall) at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak Kendrapada, Jajpur, Cuttack, Khordha, Ganjam and Gajapati district till 8.30 am on Sunday.

It had also issued a yellow warning (be updated- heavy rainfall) for Nayagarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj till the same time.

Meanwhile, special relief commissioner PK Jena has said that only 1,500 people, including 300 pregnant women were evacuated in view of the decreasing cyclone threat.

"People living in a low lying area of Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Niali area of Cuttack district were evacuated and kept in shelter houses," he said.

Stating that the state will be impacted by rain and not by wind, Jena said the government has asked the district collectors to access damages caused to the standing crop due to a downpour in the coastal region.

The crop damage assessment will be done in the next 7 days, Jena said.

He said nearly 22,700 fishing boats have already returned from the sea and Chilika lake.

A report from the Ganjam district said that the authorities on Saturday provided shelter to over 500 fisherfolk from Andhra Pradesh who came ashore along with their trawlers in view of the cyclone.

The fishermen, who are from Visakhapatnam were in the Bay of Bengal in 68 trawlers for the past few days and could not return to Andhra Pradesh as the sea was very rough, sources said.

"We have allowed them to berth their boats at the Gopalpur port. All of them have also been provided shelter facilities. They are now safe," district collector Vijay Amruta Kulange said.

Earlier, the entire coastal region of Odisha experienced rainfall on Friday night which gradually lessened during the day on Saturday. Paradip recorded the maximum downpour at 23 mm followed by Chandbali (21), Bhubaneswar (19.6) and Balasore (12) between 8.30 AM and 5.30 PM on Saturday.

(With PTI inputs)

