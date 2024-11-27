Cylone Mayhem: Hyderabad Wakes Up To Chilly Morning, IMD Predicts Rainfall In Bengaluru- Check Forecast Here

Hyderabad Weather: The city is experiencing cold mornings as temperatures continue to fall. In Hyderabad, the lowest temperature was recorded near BHEL at 11.7 degrees celsius, followed by 11.8 degrees celsius in Rajendranagar. West Marredpally reported 13 degrees celsius, while most other areas saw early morning temperatures ranging from 15 degrees celsius to 23 degrees celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy skies with haze for the city today. The maximum temperature is likely to reach 30 degrees celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to drop to 16 degrees celsius.

From November 27 to 29, the city is expected to have partly cloudy skies with some haze, with maximum temperatures ranging between 29 and 30 degrees celsius. On November 30, the weather may turn cloudy with light rain, with a high of 29 degrees celsius and a low of 15 degrees celsius. On December 1, partly cloudy skies are likely, with a chance of rain or thunderstorms. The maximum temperature is expected to be 29 degrees celsius, and the minimum will be around 17 degrees celsius.

IMD predicts rainfall in Banglore

The city is experiencing a shift in weather, bringing chilly temperatures for residents. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru is expected to see moderate rainfall on Wednesday, November 27, as a cyclone moves toward the north and northwest regions. The city saw sunrise at 6:24 am, with sunset expected at 5:51 pm. Temperatures are predicted to range between 17 and 25 degrees celsius. IMD also forecasts colder-than-usual temperatures this year. Light to moderate rainfall is anticipated on Saturday, November 30, with temperatures likely dropping as low as 12 degrees celsius.

Schools closed in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rainfall

Schools and colleges in the Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu will remain closed on Wednesday due to continuous rainfall, as announced by District Collector Pradeep Kumar. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai reported that the depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal has strengthened into a deep depression and may develop into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday.

The IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy rain in the Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu, as well as in the Karaikal region, with some areas likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall. Additionally, flash flood warnings have been issued for parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.