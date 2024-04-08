New Delhi: Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury, popularly known as Nirbhoy Didi is set to contest the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from the Dakshin Malda parliamentary constituency. What makes her candidature interesting is that she is the only female candidate contesting the general elections from North West Bengal.

Currently serving the West Bengal Legislative Assembly from the English Bazar constituency, 'Nirbhoy Didi' got her nickname by the people of her constituency after she put endless efforts towards women's safety and equality, socioeconomic empowerment of migrant workers, rural populace, and communal harmony in the region.

On being the only female candidate from North Bengal and contesting the election from Dakshin Malda, Chaudhury says, “It’s high time to save Dakshin Malda from violence, arson, riots, communal outrage, illegal immigration, bomb manufacturing, fake currencies, illegal transportation of arms and ammunition, and narcotic drugs. Only the staunch leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji can pave a smooth path for us in this noble mission.”

“I express my deepest gratitude to the world's largest political party, BJP, for nominating me as a Lok Sabha candidate for the upcoming General Election 2024. Under Modi ji's visionary leadership, this election is going to be spectacular and mammoth. The trust he shows in my capabilities will never go in vain, and the people of Bengal will soon get their true freedom,” she added.