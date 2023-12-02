trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2694543
DANTARAMGARH Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Virendra Singh Vs Gajanand Kumawat

DANTARAMGARH Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: Stay updated with the latest results and vote counting updates from the Rajasthan Election 2023 here

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2023, 10:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
 DANTARAMGARH, constituency number 36 in Rajasthan, was previously won by VIRENDRA SINGH from the Congress in 2018, securing 64,931 votes. The runner-up in the 2018 election was HARISH CHAND KUMAWAT from the BJP, who garnered 64,011 votes. The winning margin for this seat in the 2018 elections was 920 votes.

 Gajanand Kumawat from the BJP, Virendra Singh from the INC, and Rita Singh Chaudhary from the JPP are prominent contenders vying for seats in the Danta Ramgarh constituency in the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly elections, along with several independent candidates. The overall voter turnout in the Dantaramgarh Assembly Constituency during the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly elections was documented at 75.42 percent.

 DANTA RAMGARH constitutes the 36th electoral segment of the Rajasthan Administrative Assembly and serves as one of the constituency seats in the Sikar district of Rajasthan. This constituency is an integral part of the Sikar Lok Sabha constituency. The DANTA RAMGARH Assembly constituency is categorized as a General seat.

The electoral process for DANTA RAMGARH took place on November 25, 2023. In the 2018 elections, the Congress candidate, Virendra Singh, emerged victorious. The BJP candidate led the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Looking back to 2013, the Congress candidate Narayan Singh secured the seat. However, in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP held sway in the constituency

