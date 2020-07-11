Day after Vikas Dubey's encounter, UP Police arrests two for helping gang members

Kanpur: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday (July 11) arrested two more people with criminal backgrounds from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior in connection with the killing of eight policemen during a raid-encounter in Kanpur's Bikru village last week.

The two have been booked under Section 2016 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for harbouring the accused in the case.

According to the police, the two accused, identified as Om Prakash Pandey and Anil Pandey were arrested for harbouring two members of Vikas Dubey's gang members for almost four days before their shifted to another hideout. The two criminals of Dubey gang were Shashikant Pandey and Shivam Dubey and were 'wanted' in July 3 Kanpur massacre case.

According to the police, both Vikas Dubey gang members carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on their head.

AT least seven people including Chaubepur station in-charge Vinay Tiwari, have been arrested for criminal conspiracy and harbouring Dubey's gang members as well as helping them escape after the Kanpur gunfight which left eight cops including DSP Devendra Mishra, dead.

(With ANI inputs)