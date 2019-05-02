Day of happiness for Smriti Irani and Arvind Kejriwal as sons score high in CBSE Class 12 exams

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday tweeted that her son has scored 94 per cent in Economics in the CBSE Class 12 examination.

The results of the exam were declared on Thursday afternoon. "Ok saying it out loud- proud of my son Zohr..not only did he come back with a bronze medal from the World Kempo Championship also scored well in 12 th boards. Best of 4- 91% .. special yahoo for 94% in economics.. Maaf karna, today I'm just a gloating Mom," tweeted Irani.

Ok saying it out loud— proud of my son Zohr..not only did he come back with a bronze medal from the World Kempo Championship also scored well in 12 th boards. Best of 4– 91% .. special yahoo for 94% in economics.. Maaf karna ,today I’m just a gloating Mom — Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 2, 2019

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita also tweeted the result of her son Pulkit, saying he has scored 96.4 per cent in CBSE Class 12 examination.

With God’s grace and well-wishers’ blessings son has secured 96.4 percentile in CBSE Class XII. In high gratitude — Sunita Kejriwal (@KejriwalSunita) May 2, 2019

Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora are the joint topper of Class 12 board exam. Both Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora secured 499 out of 500 marks in the exams. Hansika is from DPS Meerut road in Ghaziabad, while Karishma Arora is from SD public school in Muzaffarnagar

The overall pass percentage this year is 83.4, while it was 83.01 per cent in 2018.

CBSE said that girls have once again performed better than boys by a whopping nine per cent marks. While 88.7% of girls passed the exams, the pass percentage for boys is 79.4 per cent.

The three regions which stood at the top in the result tally are Trivandrum (Kerala) with 98.2 per cent pass, Chennai with 92.93 per cent and Delhi with 91.87 per cent. The Chennai region includes Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The pass perecentage for foreign schools is 95.43%.

The Class 12 exams were held from February 15 till April 4 while Class 10 exams were conducted from February 21 till March 29. Around 13 lakh students appeared for the examination