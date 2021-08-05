Declare Pakistan a ‘terrorist state’: VHP's demand after vandalisation of Hindu temple

New Delhi: Condemning the recent vandalisation of a Hindu temple in Pakistan's Rahim Yar Khan, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) International Working President Alok Kumar on Thursday (August 5) lashed out and termed the country a "terrorist state", ANI reported.

Further, he also demanded that Pakistan's foreign aid must be curtailed. Kumar told the news agency, "This incident is very unfortunate and it is a matter of major concern. Such incidents are happening in Pakistan frequently and despite its promise to the world community to provide protection to the Hindu shrines and to the Hindu people. Even Kartarpur Gurudwara was attacked. The daughter of the granthi of Kartarpur was abducted and forcibly married. That matter has not been resolved yet."

He added that India should “convince the world to declare Pakistan a terrorist state". "The world community, the human rights bodies, the UN organisations must wake up. Pakistan should be declared a terrorist state. I am confident that the government of India would also do its duty to convince the world that Pakistan needs to be declared as a terrorist state and its foreign aid must be curtailed,” the VHP leader said.

On Wednesday, an angry mob attacked the Ganesh temple at Bhong city in Rahim Yar Khan district in Pakistan. The incident was reportedly telecasted live on Facebook with sacred idols of Hindu Gods being smashed. The videos of vandalization went viral on social media and showed mob carrying rods entering the temple and destroying idols and temple structures.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has lodged protest with Pakistan and summoned Pakistani chargé d'affaires (C’dA) in Delhi over the issue.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday said, "Firm protest was lodged expressing our grave concerns at this reprehensible incident" and the "continued attacks on the freedom of religion of the minority community and their places of religious worship".

The MEA also asked Pakistan to "ensure the safety, security and well-being of its minority communities."

(With agency inputs)

